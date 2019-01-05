Cowboys’ Prescott seeks 1st playoff win vs Wilson, Seahawks

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, greets Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, following an NFL football game in Seattle. Russell Wilson won a playoff game with Seattle as a rookie, a Super Bowl in his second season and another NFC championship the third time around. The best Dak Prescott can hope for with the Dallas Cowboys is to join Wilson on that list of Super Bowl winners in his third year, a quest that will start with the first postseason meeting of quarterbacks with quite a bit in common, other than postseason pedigree. John Froschauer, File AP Photo