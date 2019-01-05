All 12 playoff coaches are tied to Bill Walsh or Parcells

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 1985, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, center, holds the Lombardi Trophy with coach Bill Walsh, left, and 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr., in Stanford, Calif. There is no denying the impact on the coaching world that Walsh and Bill Parcells have had. The hard evidence is apparent again as the NFL playoffs begin. All 12 of the coaches have some sort of tie-in to either three-time Super Bowl champion Walsh or two-time winner Parcells. Yes, all 12. (AP Photo, File) AP