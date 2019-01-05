Eastern Illinois wins its fourth overtime game of season

Josiah Wallace scored 24 points and Eastern Illinois beat SIU-Edwardsville 84-81 in overtime on Saturday, keeping the Panthers perfect in four OT games this season.
Wallace's 3-pointer early in overtime snapped a tie and Rade Kukobat added two free throws on the same possession after Christian Ellis was called for a flagrant foul underneath. Aboubacar Diallo's putback with 56 seconds left gave EIU an 83-76 lead. Tyreese Williford made five free throws from there to get SIUE within two with seven seconds remaining but Mack Smith added a free throw for EIU and Williford's off-balance 3-point try was off at the buzzer.
Two free throws by Wallace in the final minute of regulation sent the game into overtime at 66-all.
Shareef Smith added 14 points and Mack Smith 10 for the Panthers (9-6, 2-0 Ohio Valley), who have won three straight. Diallo had five blocks, including two late in overtime.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Brandon Jackson scored 26 points and nine rebounds, Cameron Williams 18 points and Williford 15 for the Cougars (5-8, 1-1).
Comments