David Wright to become New York Mets special adviser

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, New York Mets' David Wright returns to the dugout after an on-field ceremony during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in New York. Former Mets captain Wright is becoming a special adviser to New York chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. In making the announcement Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, the Mets said the 36-year-old third baseman will be placed on unconditional release waivers. Jason DeCrow, File AP Photo