Coach group wants ejection ruled out on some targeting hits

FILE - In this Thursday, July 24, 2008 file photo, SEC Officials Coordinator Rogers Redding speaks to the media about new rule changes at the SEC football media days in Hoover, Ala. The targeting rule could be changed in college football next season, eliminating the automatic ejection for some hits, if an American Football Coaches Association proposal is approved by the NCAA Football Rules Committee. Rogers Redding, the NCAA's national coordinator of officials, said that because the AFCA proposal concerns player safety, it would go into effect in 2019 if approved. Most other types of rules changes go into effect in even-numbered years under the NCAA two-year rules cycle. Butch Dill, File AP Photo