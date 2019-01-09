Charles scores 22, New Orleans defeats Lamar in overtime

Ezekiel Charles scored 22 points and New Orleans scored 18 points in overtime to defeat Lamar 78-71 on Wednesday night.
Bryson Robinson scored 18 points for the Privateers (7-7, 2-1 Southland Conference).
Christian Barrett had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (8-8, 1-2). Josh Nzeakor added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Laquarious Paige scored 16 points.
A 3-pointer by Tyren Harrison and a 3-point play from Robinson helped the Privateers take a 70-65 lead with two minutes left in overtime. Robinson added three free throws in the final minute to help preserve the lead.
Neither team led by more than two points in the final six minutes of regulation. The only points of the final minute came on a layup by Charles, tying the score at 60 with two seconds left in regulation.
