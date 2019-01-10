WNBA coaches, GMs tab McCowan for top pick in mock draft

FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) blocks a shot by Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey (3) during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The Associated Press polled a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers for a mock draft of the two rounds this spring. The top three picks remained the same from the first mock draft with Teaira McCowan, Asia Durr and Kalani Brown going 1-2-3. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo