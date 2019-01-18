No. 5 Oregon outlasts No. 19 Arizona State 77-71

Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points and No. 5 Oregon fought off a late 3-point barrage and outlasted No. 19 Arizona State 77-71 on Friday night.
Maite Cazorla added 16 points and Ruthy Hebard had 14 for the Ducks (16-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who won their ninth game in a row. Oregon made its last six free throws to put the game away.
Kianna Ibis had 22 points to lead the Sun Devils (12-5, 3-3), who scored 15 of their final 17 points from beyond the arc. Jamie Ruden added 12 points off the bench.
Oregon led 65-55 with 6:05 left before ASU used three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run to close to 67-66. Cazorla's step-back jumper and Ionescu's two free throws made it 73-68 before Courtney Ekmark's 3 ended the Sun Devils' scoring and they had to resort to fouling.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Charnea Johnson-Chapman had 10 points, all in the third quarter, and nine rebounds for ASU.
NO. 14 MARQUETTE 96, SETON HALL 60
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 28 points to lead No. 14 Marquette past Seton Hall.
Amani Wilborn added 20 points for the Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-0 Big East). Erika Davenport had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle King had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Victoria Cardaci led Seton Hall (11-6, 3-3) with 16 points, making 4 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc. Shadeen Samuels had 15 points and Selena Philoxy added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
NO. 24 DEPAUL 73, ST. JOHN'S 64
CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored 22 points and No. 24 DePaul used an early fourth-quarter outburst to hold off St. John's.
Stonewall, who hit four 3-pointers, scored 16 points in the first half as the Blue Demons (13-5, 4-2 Big East Conference) led 19-10 after one quarter and 34-29 at intermission. Kelly Campbell and Ashton Millender each scored 12 points for the Blue Demons, while Rebekah Dahlman added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Alisha Kebbe topped St. John's (8-9, 1-5) with 13 points, and Tiana England finished with 12 points and six assists.
Comments