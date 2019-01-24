Cockfield’s 32 pts pace Arkansas St past App St, 82-81 in OT

Ty Cockfield scored 32 points and his two foul shots with 41 seconds left in overtime put Arkansas State in the lead for good as the Red Wolves posted an 82-81 win over Appalachian State on Thursday night.
Tristan Walley added a pair of free throws for Arkansas State's final points as he was fouled as time expired. Arkansas State's Canberk Kus was called for a technical foul before the free throws and Appalachian State's Ronshad Shabazz made two from the line for the game's final margin.
Shabazz's 3-pointer with 77 seconds left in regulation tied it at 70-all. Sabazz missed a jump shot and Kus missed two 3s to force the extra session.
Kus scored 13 with nine rebounds and Marquis Eaton scored 10 for Arkansas State (9-11, 3-4 Sun Belt).
Justin Forrest led the Mountaineers (5-14, 0-6) with 24 points with six 3s and Tyrell Johnson scored 13.
