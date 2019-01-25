Former NFL running back Marcus Allen to appear Sunday at ‘Teen Talk Live’ event in O’Fallon

Marcus Allen, a star running back in the NFL with the Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, will be the guest speaker Sunday at Teen Talk Live, a round table event for young people.
The event will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Faith House, 112 W. Washington St., O’Fallon. It is open to young people of all ages.
The program, organized by the Rev. Willie D. Brown, pastor of Faith House, is aimed at giving advice and helping teens make good life decisions. It will appear later on Spectrum cable public access channels in the metro-east and YouTube.
Allen is a member of the professional and college halls of fame. He played at USC in college and won the Heisman Trophy as a senior in 1981.. He was the first NFL player to rush for over 10,000 yards and have 5,000 receiving yards in a career.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments