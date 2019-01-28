Hardaway: ‘Jealousy’ from other coaches over NBA background

File-This Dec. 15, 2018, file photo shows Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway on the court before an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway says the NBA background of his Memphis coaching staff is creating a little jealousy among other coaches, putting a target on his own back in his first season with the Tigers. "I'm getting used to this as a coach because it’s a little jealousy from a lot of these coaches around the country," Hardaway said Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Brandon Dill, File AP Photo