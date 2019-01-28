Monday’s top high school sports performers

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Quierra Love and Jaylen Townsend, Edwardsville
Love and Townsend are no strangers to successful performances as members of the Tigers Class 4A state runner up team in 2017 and fourth place team in 2018. Monday night’s game was no different for the pair as they each scored 23 points in Edwardsville’s 68-71 win over Lutheran North. With only three games left in the season, all conference matchups, the Tigers lead the Southwestern Conference standings over second place O’Fallon with a 24-2 record.
Bree Portz and Hailey Krause, Marissa
Marissa topped conference foe Dupo 65-47 on the road with the help of 17 points from Portz and 16 from Krause. The Meteors lead the Cahokia Kaskaskia conference standings with a 20-5 overall record and one game left in the season.
Fae Harrell and Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
Harrell scored 17 points and had six rebounds while Bonaldi pitched in 16 points, four rebounds and three steals in Columbia’s 56-48 win over Freeburg. The Eagles have three games left in the season and are leading the Cahokia Mississippi Conference standings with a 19-5 record.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall added another double double performance for the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as the Eagles breezed to a 75-18 win over Waterloo. Civic Memorial has three games left in the season and sits in first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings with a 23-5 record.
Danika White, New Athens
White’s 18 points were just the boost the Yellow Jackets needed to top Red Bud 40-37. With only two games remaining in the season, New Athens is in third place in the Cahokia Kaskaskia Conference standings with a 12-10 record.
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
The freshman standout for the Explorers scored 21 points, two from 3-point range, as Marquette beat Gibault 65-37. The Exploreres have two more games to play this season and currently lead the Prairie State Conference with a 19-9 record.
