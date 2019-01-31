China’s Xi: 2022 Winter Games will be green, inclusive, open

Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country is well on track to deliver a "spectacular" 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Xi also told IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing on Thursday that China's government was firmly committed to putting on a "spectacular games" with a "green, inclusive, open, and corruption-free approach."
Xi added China's preparations grew out of its people's approach to performing jobs in a "methodical matter and well in advance."
Beijing received the 2022 Winter Olympics by attrition, winning over Almaty, Kazakhstan, after a half-dozen European bidders dropped out, discouraged by soaring costs and taxpayer backlash.
Beijing staged the 2008 Summer Olympics and will be the first city to host the winter edition as well.
