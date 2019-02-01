Ex-NFL QB, assistant coach Wade Wilson dies on 60th birthday

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2013, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Wade Wilson calls a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys say former NFL quarterback and longtime assistant coach Wade Wilson passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home in Coppell, Texas. The team didn’t specify a cause of death for Wilson, who died on his 60th birthday. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo