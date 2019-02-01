Friday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
Liddell brought another impressive performance to the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout where the Maroons beat the hosting Panthers 55-49. The senior for Belleville West secured a double double with 17 points scored and 13 rebounds.
Drew Tebbe, O’Fallon
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In the Panthers 55-49 loss to Belleville West at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout, Tebbe had a team-high 14 points.
Armond Williams and Jashawn Anderson, East St. Louis
The Flyers convincingly beat conference rival Edwardsville 72-36 on Friday night with Williams and Anderson leading the way, scoring 18 and 14 points respectively.
Malik Green, Mascoutah
Green topped the scoreboard the Indians with 18 points in the team’s 68-54 win over Columbia.
Simon Thomas, Central
Thomas had 18 points as Central fell to cross town rival Mater Dei 44-29.
Tre Wahlig, Waterloo
Senior Tre Wahlig’s 19 points were not enough for the Bulldogs as they fell to Triad 75-53.
Chase White, Zavier Shaw and Luke Krumsieg, Lebanon
The trio led Lebanon in their close 69-68 loss to New Athens with White, Shaw and Krumsieg scoring 23, 15 and 13 points respectively.
Kelvin Swims, Dupo
Swims had another high scoring performance with 26 points in Dupo’s 57-36 conference win over Steeleville.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan was unstoppable for the Eagles on Friday night, scoring 29 points, securing 7 rebounds and grabbing two steals. The senior’s efforts helped Civic Memorial to top Jerseyville 69-67.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Emily Reinneck, 20, Lebanon
Reinneck led the way for the Lady Greyhounds in their Friday night contest against Valmeyer with 20 points. Lebanon took home the victory by a score of 60-23. Lebanon has two games left in the season and is in second place in the Cahokia Kaskaskia Conference with a 19-11 overall record.
Comments