Boston to close some streets during Super Bowl

Boston is closing some streets during the Super Bowl, when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Boston Police say certain streets will be closed starting around 9 p.m. on Sunday to 1 a.m. to ensure public safety.
The closures include: Commonwealth Avenue on both sides from the Boston University Bridge to Massachusetts Avenue; Jersey Street from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street; and Lansdowne Street from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street.
Police will also be enforcing parking restrictions on certain streets in areas including Brighton, Faneuil Hall and Kenmore Square.
