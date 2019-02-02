Brown and the Pats’ big boys up front set tone for offense

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as his offensive line blocks during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. They're big boys with mean streaks and nasty attitudes on the field, yet the Patriots' offensive line still gets somewhat overlooked at times. During the playoffs, they've been as big a key as any position group by keeping Tom Brady clean and clearing the way for the running game. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo