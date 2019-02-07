Thursday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Luke Krumsieg and Zavier Shaw, Lebanon
Krumsieg scored an impressive 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Shaw pitched in 14 points in Lebanon’s 46-41 win over Red Bud on Thursday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sophia Bonaldi and Fae Harrell, Columbia
Bonaldi and Harrell led the way for the Eagles with 20 and 16 points respectively as the team topped Centralia 49-39. Columbia will begin postseason play at the Class 3A Waterloo Regional on Tuesday.
Caite Knutson, Collinsville
The junior’s team leading 13 points were not enough to lift Collinsville past conference rival Belleville West and the team lost 41-36. The Kahoks begin postseason play on Monday at the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional.
