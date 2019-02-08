Sports

Friday’s top high school sports performers

By Sarah Johnson

February 08, 2019 10:31 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shaun Riley II, O’Fallon

Riley led the way for the Panthers with 15 points as O’Fallon topped conference rival Belleville East 43-28.

Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville

Coming off an exciting win over the reigning Class 4A State Champions Belleville West, the Kahoks beat another conference rival Alton 75-61 with the help of Taylor’s 25 points.

Donovan Clay, Josh Rivers and Andrew Jones, Alton

Despite high-scoring performances from Clay who had 17 points, Rivers who pitched in 15, and Jones who had 14, the Redbirds still fell to Collinsville 75-61.

Luke Cox and Jonah Ogden, Triad

The Knights beat Jerseyville 70-56 with the help of Cox and Ogden, who scored 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Wyatt Krohne, Okawville

Senior Wyatt Krohne, a member of the 2018 Class 1A State Championship Okawville team, scored 22 points as the Rockets soared past Red Bud 52-32.

Johns Adams, Gibault

Adams’ 16 points were not enough to boost the Hawks past Madison and the team lost 61-42.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

The Greyhounds needed Reinneck’s 15 points as the team edged past Okawville 35-33 in overtime to claim the Class 1A Lebanon Regional Championship title. Lebanon will take on Carrollton at the Jacksonville Routt Sectional on Monday.

