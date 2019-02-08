Friday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Shaun Riley II, O’Fallon
Riley led the way for the Panthers with 15 points as O’Fallon topped conference rival Belleville East 43-28.
Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville
Coming off an exciting win over the reigning Class 4A State Champions Belleville West, the Kahoks beat another conference rival Alton 75-61 with the help of Taylor’s 25 points.
Donovan Clay, Josh Rivers and Andrew Jones, Alton
Despite high-scoring performances from Clay who had 17 points, Rivers who pitched in 15, and Jones who had 14, the Redbirds still fell to Collinsville 75-61.
Luke Cox and Jonah Ogden, Triad
The Knights beat Jerseyville 70-56 with the help of Cox and Ogden, who scored 20 and 17 points, respectively.
Wyatt Krohne, Okawville
Senior Wyatt Krohne, a member of the 2018 Class 1A State Championship Okawville team, scored 22 points as the Rockets soared past Red Bud 52-32.
Johns Adams, Gibault
Adams’ 16 points were not enough to boost the Hawks past Madison and the team lost 61-42.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
The Greyhounds needed Reinneck’s 15 points as the team edged past Okawville 35-33 in overtime to claim the Class 1A Lebanon Regional Championship title. Lebanon will take on Carrollton at the Jacksonville Routt Sectional on Monday.
