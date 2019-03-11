Monday’s top high school sports performers

GIRLS SOCCER
Gracie English, Belleville East
English had an impressive start to her season, scoring all four of the team’s goals as Belleville East topped Roxana 4-0 at the Metro-Cup in Freeburg.
Sidney Christopher and Aubrey Mister, O’Fallon
In the Panther’s 10-0 season opening victory over Mater Dei on Monday night at the Metro Cup hosted by Freeburg, junior Sidney Christopher and sophomore Aubrey Mister scored three goals apiece.
Haley Glover, Columbia
Glover scored two of Columbia’s three goals in the team’s 3-0 win over Triad.
Sarah Folley, Belleville West
Sophomore Sarah Folley led the Maroons with two goals as the team opened the season with a 5-0 shutout over Alton Marquette.
Kaylyn Aiello, Civic Memorial
Aiello’s team high three goals was more than enough for the Eagles to top Mount Vernon 5-0 in the team’s opening game of the season on Monday night.
