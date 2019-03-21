Thursday’s top performers in high school sports

BASEBALL
Josh Dima, Althoff
Dima scored three of the Crusaders’ runs in the team’s 15-12 loss to Columbia on Thursday night.
Kaleb Ware and Garrett Weiner, Alton Marquette
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Ware scored four of the Explorers’ runs in the team’s 18-3 win over Gilespie. Weiner brought in nine RBIs and scored three runs.
Wes Collins, O’Fallon
In the Panthers’ 10-3 win over Highland, senior Wes Collins scored three runs and had two RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kylie Petroski, Wesclin
Freshman standout Kylie Petroski scored three of the Warriors’ goals and had two assists in the team’s 9-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran.
Ocean Reinhardt, Central
In Central’s 7-0 win over conference rival Salem, Reinhardt scored four goals.
SOFTBALL
Colleen Cockrell, Macy Adams and Lizzy Ludwig, Freeburg
Freeburg topped Okawville 18-0 on Thursday night with the help of several key players. Senior Colleen Cockrell and Freshman Lizzy Ludwig scored four runs apiece while junior Macy Adams scored one run and brought in five RBIs.
Ashlyn Betz, Alton
Betz scored four of the Redbirds’ runs and had four RBIs in the team’s 12-0 win over Roxana.
Comments