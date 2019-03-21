Sports

Thursday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 21, 2019 09:42 PM

BASEBALL

Josh Dima, Althoff

Dima scored three of the Crusaders’ runs in the team’s 15-12 loss to Columbia on Thursday night.

Kaleb Ware and Garrett Weiner, Alton Marquette

Ware scored four of the Explorers’ runs in the team’s 18-3 win over Gilespie. Weiner brought in nine RBIs and scored three runs.

Wes Collins, O’Fallon

In the Panthers’ 10-3 win over Highland, senior Wes Collins scored three runs and had two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kylie Petroski, Wesclin

Freshman standout Kylie Petroski scored three of the Warriors’ goals and had two assists in the team’s 9-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran.

Ocean Reinhardt, Central

In Central’s 7-0 win over conference rival Salem, Reinhardt scored four goals.

SOFTBALL

Colleen Cockrell, Macy Adams and Lizzy Ludwig, Freeburg

Freeburg topped Okawville 18-0 on Thursday night with the help of several key players. Senior Colleen Cockrell and Freshman Lizzy Ludwig scored four runs apiece while junior Macy Adams scored one run and brought in five RBIs.

Ashlyn Betz, Alton

Betz scored four of the Redbirds’ runs and had four RBIs in the team’s 12-0 win over Roxana.

