Greatest Cardinals Final Four begins Monday

From pitcher Bob Tewksbury through slugger Johnny Mize, the Belleville News-Democrat has counted down the 95 best players ever to wear the Birds on the Bat.

Now, the “100 Greatest Cardinals” series gets the weekend off. It will resume Monday with St. Louis baseball’s own version of March Madness — The Cardinals Final Four.

The list was compiled solely on the basis of sabermetric data and has been counted down daily since Christmas with an essay on each of the Cardinals greats. The full list, from No. 100 to 1, will be published in print on Friday, April 5. In the meantime, you can check the count down to date, revisit favorite player essays, or catch up with the onces you’ve missed at bnd.com. Search “Greatest Cardinals” or dial it up directly at https://www.bnd.com/sports/mlb/st-louis-cardinals/article223416885.html.