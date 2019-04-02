Tuesday’s top performers in high school sports

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Donavan Bieber, Carter Nelson and Ronnie Hunsaker, Columbia

Columbia tied Central for second place Monday night at the Greenville Invitational with 103 points, five behind champion Carlinville. The team was led by event winners Bieber in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.32, Nelson in the 400 meters with a time if 52.91 and Hunsaker in the triple jump with a jump of 42-8.

Blake Markus, Tyson Lobb and Justin Huelsmann, Central

At the Greenville Invitational, Central tied Columbia for second place with 103 points. Markus won the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.02 over teammate Tyson Lobb, who ran a 23.03. Justin Huelsmann was busy on the track in the hurdle events, placing first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.52 and second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.62.

Easton Rosen and Nick Hanratty, Highland

The Bulldogs swept the two long distance events on the track at the Greenville Invitational with wins from Rosen and Hanratty in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, respectively. Rosen’s 4:48.94 was enough for a six second win in the 1,600 meters while Hanratty’s 10:12.14 was enough for a two second win in the 3,200. Highland finished the meet in fourth place with 84 points.

Zach Bozarth, Metro-East Lutheran

The Knights got an individual win from Bozarth in the 300 meter hurdles at the Greenville Invitational. The senior won the event with a time of 43.49. Metro-East Lutheran tied with Dupo for tenth place, scoring 31 points.

Jacob Brown, Wesclin

Brown won the shot put event with a throw of 47-6.5 at the Greenville Invitational. Wesclin finished the day in eighth place with 32.5 points.

BASEBALL

Robby Taul and Riley Phillips, Alton

In the Redbirds’ dominating 16-1 win over East St. Louis on Tuesday night, junior Robby Taul scored three runs while junior Riley Phillips led the team with four RBIs. Alton is 4-4 this season.

Riley McCarthy and Logan Seidler, Valmeyer

McCarthy and Seidler helped Valmeyer to top Lebanon 17-0 by scoring three runs apiece with Seidler, a senior, contributing three RBIs. The Pirates have an overall season record of 7-5.

Hayden Moore and Drake Westcott, Edwardsville

Moore and Westcott led the Tigers in a 15-5 win over Granite City on Tuesday afternoon. Moore, a senior, hit a home run and scored four runs. Westcott, a junior, blasted three home runs with six RBIs. Edwardsville has an overall season record of 6-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kara Crutchley, Wood River

Crutchley scored all four of Wood River’s goals on Tuesday night as the team defeated Metro-East Lutheran 4-2. The Oilers have a record of 2-5.

SOFTBALL

Tami Wong, Lynna Fischer and Ashlyn Betz, Alton

The trio had almost identical games with all three hitting one home run and scoring three runs apiece. Betz and Fischer brought in two RBIs while Wong brought in one. Alton has an overall record of 7-2.