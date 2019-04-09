Sports

Proctor’s single leads Bowling Green over Lake County in 10 innings

The Associated Press

Eastlake, Ohio

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Ford Proctor hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 6-3 win over the Lake County Captains in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Jake Palomaki scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. The Hot Rods later scored three more runs in the inning, including an out that scored Kaleo Johnson.

In the bottom of the inning, Lake County scored on a double by Josh Rolette that brought home Bo Naylor. However, the rally ended when Nicholas Padilla struck Tyler Freeman out to end the game.

Padilla (1-0) got the win in relief while Dakody Clemmer (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

