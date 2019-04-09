Sports

Foltynewicz moves closer to rejoining Braves’ rotation

The Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

Atlanta right-hander Mike Foltynewicz could return to the Braves' rotation as soon as this weekend.

Foltynewicz pitched 3 2/3 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He allowed two runs and four hits.

Unless he suffers a setback, Foltynewicz could start Sunday night against the New York Mets. He opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow bone spur.

Foltynewicz says all of his pitches were working and everything went well.

He threw 43 of his 61 pitches for strikes. The Braves had wanted him to throw about 75 pitches, but there was a 43-minute rain delay in the second inning.

Foltynewicz, a first-time All-Star last year, pitched five scoreless innings in his first rehab start. He went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA last year, reaching career highs with 202 strikeouts and 183 innings.

  Comments  

Read Next

Border chaos forces truckers to wait hours, sometimes days

Business

Border chaos forces truckers to wait hours, sometimes days

By CEDAR ATTANASIO Associated Press

The Trump administration has reassigned so many inspectors from Mexico border crossings that truckers are waiting in line for hours and sometimes days to get shipments to the United States.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service