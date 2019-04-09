Foltynewicz moves closer to rejoining Braves’ rotation

Atlanta right-hander Mike Foltynewicz could return to the Braves' rotation as soon as this weekend.

Foltynewicz pitched 3 2/3 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He allowed two runs and four hits.

Unless he suffers a setback, Foltynewicz could start Sunday night against the New York Mets. He opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow bone spur.

Foltynewicz says all of his pitches were working and everything went well.

He threw 43 of his 61 pitches for strikes. The Braves had wanted him to throw about 75 pitches, but there was a 43-minute rain delay in the second inning.

Foltynewicz, a first-time All-Star last year, pitched five scoreless innings in his first rehab start. He went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA last year, reaching career highs with 202 strikeouts and 183 innings.