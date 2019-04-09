Sports

Yankees ace Severino has lat strain

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Yankees ace Luis Severino has a Grade 2 lat strain and will stop throwing for six weeks.

Severino has been out since he was scratched from what would have been his first spring training appearance with right shoulder inflammation. He returned to New York for tests when he wasn't feeling great and the new injury was diagnosed on Tuesday.

The right-hander played long toss on Saturday and felt fine but manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he "didn't feel as great" after playing catch, which led to the decision to send him for more testing.

