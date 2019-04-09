Azocar’s single leads Erie to 4-3 win over Altoona

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Azocar hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Curve.

The single by Azocar, part of a three-run inning, gave the SeaWolves a 3-2 lead before Daniel Pinero scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Altoona cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Mitchell Tolman.

Joe Navilhon (1-0) got the win in relief while Altoona starter James Marvel (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.