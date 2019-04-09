Sports

Azocar’s single leads Erie to 4-3 win over Altoona

The Associated Press

Erie, Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Azocar hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Curve.

The single by Azocar, part of a three-run inning, gave the SeaWolves a 3-2 lead before Daniel Pinero scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Altoona cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Mitchell Tolman.

Joe Navilhon (1-0) got the win in relief while Altoona starter James Marvel (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

  Comments  

Read Next

Border chaos forces truckers to wait hours, sometimes days

Business

Border chaos forces truckers to wait hours, sometimes days

By CEDAR ATTANASIO Associated Press

The Trump administration has reassigned so many inspectors from Mexico border crossings that truckers are waiting in line for hours and sometimes days to get shipments to the United States.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service