Zunica leads Amarillo to 8-2 win over Midland

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Brad Zunica hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Midland RockHounds 8-2 on Tuesday.

Zunica hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a three-run homer in the second, both off James Naile.

Amarillo right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Naile (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over three innings.