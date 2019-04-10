Sports

Mengden, Barreto spur Las Vegas to 10-2 win over Sacramento

The Associated Press

Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Franklin Barreto had three hits and two RBI, and Daniel Mengden struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 10-2 on Tuesday.

Mengden (1-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and one hit.

Down 1-0, the Aviators took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. The Aviators sent 10 men to the plate as Mark Payton and Jorge Mateo hit RBI singles en route to the four-run lead.

The Aviators later added a run in the third and four in the seventh to put the game away.

Andrew Suarez (0-1) went three innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

