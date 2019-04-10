Zazueta’s double leads Monterrey to 8-3 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Amadeo Zazueta hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to an 8-3 win over the Generales de Durango on Tuesday.

The double by Zazueta, part of a four-run inning, gave the Sultanes a 3-1 lead before Victor Mendoza hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Monterrey right-hander Edgar Gonzalez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Teller (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Moises Gutierrez doubled twice and singled for the Generales. Jon Kemmer doubled and singled twice.