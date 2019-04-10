Sports

Cyprus soccer association suspends 2nd-division games

The Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus

The Cyprus soccer association's board has affirmed a decision to suspend all second-division games amid suspicions of widespread match-fixing.

The board says the association will work with UEFA to draft new regulations imposing penalties for matches that generated "suspicious betting activity."

Teams will be notified of the new regulations before games resume. The association said it would also proceed with restructuring the second division ahead of next season, but didn't provide details.

