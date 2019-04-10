Palacios hits walk-off single, New Hampshire beats Reading 5-4

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Joshua Palacios hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Reading Fightin Phils 5-4 on Wednesday.

Vinny Capra scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk and stole second.

Earlier in the inning, Ryan Hissey homered, scoring Brandon Grudzielanek to tie the game 4-4.

The Fightin Phils took a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh when Henri Lartigue scored on an error as part of a two-run inning.

Bryan Baker (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Addison Russ (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Fightin Phils, Mickey Moniak homered and singled, driving home two runs.