Thomas’ run leads Biloxi to 4-3 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas scored on a catcher's interference call in the ninth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday.

Thomas scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a walk by Patrick Leonard and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Devin Williams (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jose Disla (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.