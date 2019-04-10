Taylor hits grand slam, leads Fayetteville over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Chandler Taylor hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to an 11-8 win over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday. With the victory, the Woodpeckers swept the three-game series.

The grand slam by Taylor scored Corey Julks, Scott Manea, and Bryan De La Cruz and was the game's last scoring play.

Carlos Sanabria (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matt De La Rosa (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

In the losing effort, the Keys recorded a season-high four extra base hits. Jomar Reyes homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Keys. Ryan Ripken homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.