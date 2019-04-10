Sports

Long hits walk-off homer, Tacoma beats El Paso 7-5

The Associated Press

Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Shed Long hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-5 on Wednesday.

The Chihuahuas tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Jose Pirela scored on a double play as part of a three-run inning.

Long homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

David McKay (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sammy Solis (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

