Hernandez, Guerra lift Quintana Roo over Oaxaca 6-5

The Associated Press

Cancun, Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Guerreros de Oaxaca 6-5 on Thursday.

Yosmany Guerra homered and singled for Quintana Roo.

Quintana Roo took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Bryant Aragon that scored Manny Rodriguez.

After Quintana Roo added a run in the third on a home run by Frank Diaz, the Guerreros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Alonzo Harris hit a two-run home run.

The Tigres tacked on another run in the fourth when Guerra hit a solo home run.

Oaxaca saw its comeback attempt come up short after Diego Goris hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Alejandro Gonzalez hit a two-run home run in the ninth to cut the Quintana Roo lead to 6-5.

Quintana Roo right-hander Erick Valenzuela (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ruddy Acosta (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over three innings.

