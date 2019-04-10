Sports
Montes leads Yucatan to 8-0 win over Mexico
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Aldo Montes allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Leones de Yucatan over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in an 8-0 win on Wednesday.
Montes struck out seven.
Yucatan started the scoring in the first inning when Dustin Geiger hit a two-run home run.
Yucatan later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run second.
The Diablos Rojos were blanked for the first time this season, while the Leones' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.
Comments