Montes leads Yucatan to 8-0 win over Mexico

The Associated Press

Yucatan, Mexico

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Aldo Montes allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Leones de Yucatan over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in an 8-0 win on Wednesday.

Montes struck out seven.

Yucatan started the scoring in the first inning when Dustin Geiger hit a two-run home run.

Yucatan later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run second.

The Diablos Rojos were blanked for the first time this season, while the Leones' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

