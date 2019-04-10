Montes leads Yucatan to 8-0 win over Mexico

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Aldo Montes allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Leones de Yucatan over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in an 8-0 win on Wednesday.

Montes struck out seven.

Yucatan started the scoring in the first inning when Dustin Geiger hit a two-run home run.

Yucatan later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run second.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Diablos Rojos were blanked for the first time this season, while the Leones' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.