Kirby’s homer leads San Jose to 6-3 win over Stockton

The Associated Press

Stockton, California

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Kirby hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 6-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday. The Giants swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Kirby scored Kyle McPherson and Heliot Ramos to give the Giants a 3-0 lead.

Stockton answered in the bottom of the inning when Hunter Hargrove and Alfonso Rivas scored on an error to get within one.

The Giants later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Ramos hit a two-run home run before he hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Olbis Parra (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Stockton starter Mitchell Jordan (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Ports did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

