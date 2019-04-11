Angels sweep Brewers 4-2 for 6th straight win

Los Angeles Angels players celebrate the team's 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

Justin Bour hit a two-run single in a four-run third inning and the Los Angles Angels won their sixth straight game Wednesday night with a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Angels (7-6), who played without star outfielder Mike Trout, are over .500 after beginning the season 1-5. Trout strained his right groin during Tuesday's win but said he hopes to be available for this weekend's series in Chicago against the Cubs.

Bour is batting only .156 in his first season with the Angels but had a solid series against the Brewers. He was 3 for 10 with a home run and four RBIs as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep.

The Brewers were swept for the first time since the series before last year's All-Star break, when they dropped a five-game set at Pittsburgh (July 12-15). It is only the second regular-season series in its last 17 that Milwaukee has lost.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Jaime Barria (1-0), called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day, allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Hansel Robles earned his first save.

Felix Pena went the first four innings for the Angels, permitting an unearned run and three hits.

Brandon Woodruff (1-1) gave up four runs and four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Christian Yelich had two hits and drove in both Milwaukee runs. Lorenzo Cain also had two hits.

Milwaukee struck first in the third when Yelich drove in Ben Gamel with a two-out single.

In the bottom half, the first five batters reached base for the Angels. Andrelton Simmons tied it with a bases-loaded single that scored Kevan Smith. Bour blooped a single that plated David Fletcher and Kole Calhoun. Simmons scored when Albert Pujols grounded into a double play.

Yelich brought Milwaukee within two in the seventh with another RBI single.

TOSSED

Smith was ejected before the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Phil Cuzzi. Smith struck out looking to end the seventh and voiced his frustration after the at-bat. After going into the dugout to put on his catcher's gear, Smith came out and continued arguing with Cuzzi before being tossed. It was the first ejection of his career.

ANOTHER MILESTONE

Pujols played in his 1,000th game for the Angels and became the 10th player in major league history to play at least 1,000 games with two teams.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Shohei Ohtani is likely to have a medical check in the next couple of days and is anxiously awaiting clearance to face live pitching in batting practice. The 2018 AL Rookie of the Year, who had Tommy John surgery last October, has been taking swings on the field the past two weeks.

"I think everything's going to start speeding up after that," Ohtani said through a translator. "I feel really good hitting outside. The distance is there, the power's still there, so it's going really well so far."

Angels manager Brad Ausmus indicated Ohtani is still on track to return in May. Ohtani has not started running the bases and said he is still in the very early stages of throwing.

Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw was hit on the right hand by Pena's pitch in the second inning and left the game. The team said X-rays were negative and Shaw is day-to-day with a bruised hand.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Begin a three-game series Friday against the Dodgers in a rematch of last year's NL Championship Series. RHP Corbin Burnes (0-1, 9.00 ERA), whose first major league win came against Los Angeles on July 21 last season, gets the assignment in the opener.

Angels: Continue interleague play with a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs. Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will make his first career appearance at Wrigley Field on Friday.