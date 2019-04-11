Sports

Sanchez scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (4-8, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 1.64 ERA) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox finished 52-24 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Boston averaged 9.3 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 31 total triples last season.

The Blue Jays finished 30-46 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Toronto pitchers had a WHIP of 1.41 last season while striking out 8.0 hitters per game.

