Sports

Turnbull expected to start as Detroit hosts Cleveland

The Associated Press

Cleveland Indians (7-4, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-4, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.38 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers finished 33-43 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 35 total triples last year.

The Indians finished 49-27 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last year while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.

  Comments  

Read Next

News

Wednesday Sports in Brief

The Associated Press

Wednesday Sports in Brief.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service