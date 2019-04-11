Sports
Turnbull expected to start as Detroit hosts Cleveland
Cleveland Indians (7-4, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-4, first in the AL Central)
Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.38 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 4.09 ERA)
LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Comerica Park.
The Tigers finished 33-43 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 35 total triples last year.
The Indians finished 49-27 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last year while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.
