Sports

Musgrove, Pirates to take on Quintana, Cubs

The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-8, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (0-1, 10.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Chicago hit 167 total home runs and averaged 9.0 hits per game last year.

The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

  Comments  

Read Next

News

Wednesday Sports in Brief

The Associated Press

Wednesday Sports in Brief.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service