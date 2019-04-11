Musgrove, Pirates to take on Quintana, Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-8, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (0-1, 10.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Chicago hit 167 total home runs and averaged 9.0 hits per game last year.

The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.