Sports
Musgrove, Pirates to take on Quintana, Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-8, fourth in the NL Central)
Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (0-1, 10.29 ERA)
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Chicago hit 167 total home runs and averaged 9.0 hits per game last year.
The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.
Comments