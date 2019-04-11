Godley scheduled to start as Arizona hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (8-5, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-6, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Pedro Avila (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (1-1, 6.55 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks went 39-37 in division games in 2018. Arizona averaged 7.9 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 50 total triples last season.

The Padres finished 28-48 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Diego averaged 8.0 hits per game last year, batting .235 as a team. The Diamondbacks won the season series 12-7 in 2018.