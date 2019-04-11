Royals take 9-game losing streak into matchup with Mariners

Seattle Mariners (12-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-9, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (2-0, 2.92 ERA) Royals: Jorge Lopez (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the game as losers of their last nine games.

The Royals finished 32-49 in home games in 2018. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.95.

The Mariners went 44-37 on the road in 2018. Seattle hit 176 total home runs with 464 total extra base hits last year.