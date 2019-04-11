Gausman expected to start as Atlanta hosts New York

New York Mets (7-4, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-4, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (0-0, 0.87 ERA) Braves: Kevin Gausman (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets square off against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves finished 49-27 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 175 total home runs last year.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York hit 170 total home runs with 469 total extra base hits last year. The Braves won the season series 13-6 in 2018.