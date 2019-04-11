Rockies look to end 5-game skid

Colorado Rockies (3-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-9, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (0-2, 5.68 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-0, 2.79 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2018. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 255 total doubles last season.

The Rockies went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game. The Rockies won the season series 12-7 in 2018.