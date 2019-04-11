Sports

IAAF president Coe cleared of misleading British lawmakers

The Associated Press

LONDON

IAAF President Sebastian Coe has been cleared of misleading British lawmakers about his knowledge of a Russian doping scandal.

The IAAF's ethics board says it closed the investigation because no evidence showed "any realistic prospect that any disciplinary case could be established."

The case centered on how much Coe knew in 2014 when an athletics official emailed him about a formal complaint filed by marathon runner Liliya Shobukhova.

Shobukhova was extorted by IAAF and Russian athletics officials to cover up her doping.

A British parliamentary panel that questioned Coe reported last year "it stretches credibility" he was unaware of the detailed allegations.

Coe's claim his personal assistant read out his email and forwarded it to IAAF investigators without him seeing attached details was supported by the track body's independent inquiry.

  Comments  

Read Next

Raikkonen closes in on 40, still racing in F1

Sports

Raikkonen closes in on 40, still racing in F1

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer

Kimi Raikkonen will turn 40 before this Formula One season ends _ and he's still racing.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Kenyan runner Cyrus Rutto suspended in doping case

Sports

Rockies look to end 5-game skid

Sports

Bundy scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Oakland

Sports

Turnbull expected to start as Detroit hosts Cleveland

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service