Fans of Brazil’s Palmeiras pelt own team’s bus with rocks

Players of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrate after teammate Hyoran, second from right, scored their third goal during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Colombia's Junior in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. AP Photo

Fans of Brazilian soccer team Palmeiras pelted their own team's bus with rocks before a Copa Libertadores match against Colombian club Junior Barranquilla.

The incident happened in Sao Paulo near the club's stadium on Wednesday. Images showed cracks on several windows of the Palmeiras bus.

The defending Brazilian champions won the match 3-0. Deyverson, Dudu and Hyoran all scored but avoided the crowd in their celebrations.

In November, fans of Argentine club River Plate injured Boca Juniors players in their bus as they headed to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final in Buenos Aires.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

South American soccer body CONMEBOL later decided to move the match to Madrid.