O’Grady’s homer leads Louisville to 7-6 win over Gwinnett

The Associated Press

Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brian O'Grady hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 7-6 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday.

The home run by O'Grady scored Christian Colon to give the Bats a 6-5 lead.

The Bats tacked on another run in the eighth when O'Grady hit a solo home run.

Gwinnett saw its comeback attempt come up short after Adam Duvall hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Travis Demeritte in the ninth inning to cut the Louisville lead to 7-6.

Ian Krol (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Gwinnett starter Bryse Wilson (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Stripers, Andres Blanco homered and singled three times, driving in four runs. Rafael Ortega tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

