Alvarez hits walk-off single in 10th, Scranton/WB beats Buffalo 9-8

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 9-8 on Thursday.

Billy Burns scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Bisons tied the game 8-8 when Anthony Alford hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Reliever Cale Coshow (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two over two scoreless innings. Derek Law (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Mike Ford doubled twice, driving home two runs in the win. Gosuke Katoh homered and singled, driving home three runs.

Scranton/WB had a pair of season bests in its victory, drawing eight walks and hitting four doubles.

In the losing effort, the Bisons recorded a season-high six extra base hits. For the Bisons, Vladimir Guerrero homered and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Cavan Biggio doubled and singled, scoring two runs.